Being in Punjab team is a "great match", says Zimbabwe all-rounder and 'punjabi munda' Sikandar Raza

Harare [Zimbabwe], December 23 (ANI): Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza expressed happiness after being bought by Punjab Kings for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in the auction, saying that playing in the league was on his radar before retiring from the sport and being of Punjabi roots and being in Punjab franchise is a "great match"

Raza has played in many leagues all over the world, be it Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Lanka Premier League (LPL). Now, he will be a part of the most high profile league of them all, IPL.

The Zimbabwe allrounder, who has roots in Punjab, was quoted as saying to ESPNCricinfo, "It was part of my thinking that before I hang my boots up, it would be nice to have the IPL on my CV. Alhamdulillah (thank God) it has happened. I am really happy, humble and excited at the same time. I would have been fine with any franchise but to have a Punjabi munda in Punjab, it is a great match."

"I was in training today. I was calm. Sometimes I was nervous. I went through all the emotions before the auction."

"We went back to the hotel. Then there was an anti-corruption meeting [while the auction was on]. When it was my turn at the IPL auction, I was moving from one room to another, and the internet got disconnected. While it was connecting back again, I started getting a lot of messages from my friends, congratulating me. I said, 'what, I cannot see it. Are you guys playing a prank?' They said check the auction. I said I am checking but I haven't even been up there."



"What happened was, by the time I reconnected, I had gone already. So basically I did not see the bid. Maybe that was a good thing actually. I reckon it is a good thing. If I was watching, I would have shouted in the meeting," concluded the all-rounder.

Raza has been in superb form this year. He helped Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in both white-ball formats and scored a century against India. He also secured first win against Australia in Australia.

He scored 735 runs in 24 matches across 23 innings at an average of 35.00, with five fifties. He has also taken 25 wickets this year. He also performed well in T20 WC this year, scoring 219 runs in 8 matches, with one fifty. He also took 10 wickets in the tournament. They finished at the 11th spot in the tournament.

"It has been incredible. It has been life and career changing. Every time I have won a Player-of-the-Match trophy, I kiss my mum's hand and give her the trophy. The best part of these few months is that I have handed her over a lot of trophies. I think the trophy cabinet is full now. To sum it up, I would say that making my parents proud has been the highlight," said Raza.

"The top three (highlights) would be the hundred against India, and beating Ireland and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup," Raza said. (ANI)

