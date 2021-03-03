Ben Cox to stay with Worcestershire until end of 2023 season

London [UK], March 3 (ANI): Wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Cox has signed a two-year contract extension with English county Worcestershire, the club has announced.

Cox, who had one year remaining on his current deal, has committed his future at New Road until the end of the 2023 season. The 29-year-old is optimistic he will be part of a squad challenging for honours after the big strides he made in red-ball cricket last summer alongside his recent white-ball success.

"This club means the world to me, being a Worcestershire boy, and it means a hell of a lot to commit for another three years to the club. If you had asked me when I made my debut that you would have had a 15-year career, and the club had offered you a benefit year, I would have snapped your hand off," said Cox in an official release.



"I'm over the moon to get things sorted for another three years, and I will still have more to give at the end of this contract, which excites me in itself. Fitness is always something I hold high regard too, so, as I get older, I don't see that changing, and I just want to keep doing the best I can be every-time I go onto the field for Worcestershire," he added.

Cox, who made his debut for the club in 2009, reached 500 dismissals in his career last summer -- including 343 in first-class cricket. The 29-year-old has also scored 4,764 first-class runs. In white-ball cricket, he played a significant part in Worcestershire Rapids 2018 T20 Blast triumph with the man of the match performances in the semi-final and final at Edgbaston.

Worcestershire chairman Fanos Hira said: "It is pleasing that Ben will be with us until at least 2023. He is an impressive, popular player who has performed at a high level as a wicketkeeper since making his debut as a local schoolboy. He has the ability, ambition, desire and potential to improve further." (ANI)

