Ben Laughlin becomes first bowler to scalp 100 wickets in BBL

Carrara [Australia], Jan 01 (ANI): Brisbane Heat's pacer Ben Laughlin on Wednesday became the first bowler to scalp 100 wickets in the Big Bash League.

He achieved the feat in the ongoing BBL match between Heat and Perth Scorchers.

The pacer now has 100 wickets from 79 matches, while Sean Abbott of Sydney Sixers is on the second place with 96 scalps from 74 games.

Kane Richardson of Melbourne Renegades is on the third spot with 81 wickets from 64 matches.

Laughlin dismissed Perth Scorchers' Ashton Agar in the final over to record his 100th dismissal in Australia's domestic T20 competition.

The pacer returned with the bowling figures of 2-32 in his four overs and Brisbane restricted Perth to 147/6 in the allotted twenty overs. (ANI)

