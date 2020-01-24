Ben Stokes attains career-best Test all-rounder ranking

Dubai [UAE], Jan 24 (ANI): Ben Stokes on Friday attained his career-best Test all-rounder ranking, after moving to the second spot in the latest rankings revealed by the ICC.

Stokes had played a knock of 120 against South Africa in the third Test at Port Elizabeth. He is at the 10th spot in the batsmen rankings while he is on the 29th place among bowlers.

India skipper Virat Kohli has retained his first place in the ICC Test batsmen rankings, while Steve Smith is on the second place.

In the batting rankings, Ajinkya Rahane has moved one place to take the eighth spot in the Test batsmen rankings.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews scored his maiden double ton against Zimbabwe in the first Test, and as a result, he has entered top 20 batsmen rankings in the longest format.

England's Ollie Pope, Player of the Match for his unbeaten 135 in Port Elizabeth, has moved up 52 slots to 61st place while Sam Curran and Dom Sibley have advanced four slots each to reach 64th and 76th positions, respectively. (ANI)

