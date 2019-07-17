Ben Stokes calls entire England management as World Cup winners

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Member of the 2019 World Cup winning team and England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Wednesday said the entire management, including backroom staff, are the winners.

Stokes in an Instagram post said England would not have become champions without the support of each other. He further added that being part of the team is the best thing.

"15 players and backroom staff, and so many other people who aren't in this photo are World Cup winners, it's the best thing about being apart of a team is that you get to share these moments with great people, and we all know it wouldn't of happened with out each other," Stokes captioned his post. England beat New Zealand at the World Cup on the basis of boundary countback rule as the two teams could not be separated despite the 50-over match and subsequent super over.

Following the World Cup, England will next host Australia for the Ashes series, which is set to take place from August 1 to September 16.

To shift and adapt from one-day to Duke ball cricket, England will play against Ireland in a four-day Test at Lord's from July 24. England are expected to announce their squad for series against Ireland on Wednesday. (ANI)