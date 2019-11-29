Ben Stokes experiences recurrence of knee problem, may not bowl against NZ

Hamilton [New Zealand], Nov 29 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes may not bowl further in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand after experiencing recurrence of a knee problem on the first day of the match on Friday here at the Seddon Park.

Stokes reported pain in his left knee as he completed his second over, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The all-rounder did not leave the field, but the England management has reported that the player would be assessed first, and then a decision will be made on his availability to bowl in the match.

Stokes had undergone surgery on his knee in May 2016 after tearing cartilage while bowling against Sri Lanka.

Rain forced an early end on day one of the second Test between England and New Zealand.

New Zealand ended the day at 173/3 with Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls at the crease on 101 and 5 respectively.

Latham brought up his century in the 54th over. New Zealand went into the tea interval at the score of 173/3.

Just three balls after the tea break, rain played spoilsport and the players had to go off the field.

They did not take the field again and stumps had to be called on day one. (ANI)

