Ben Stokes guides England to win third Ashes Test by one wicket

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 00:51 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 26 (ANI): Ben Stokes' knock of 135 runs took his team over the line to defeat Australia by one wicket in the third Ashes Test at Headingley Cricket Ground here on Sunday.
On day four, England required 203 runs to win the match while Australia were six wickets away to lead the series by 2-0.
England resumed their batting from 229/4. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes stitched a 86 runs partnership and helped the team to get past 250.
Josh Hazlewood dismissed Bairstow for 36 in the 100th over. After Bairstow's wicket, England then suffered two quick blows as Jos Buttler (1) and Chris Woakes (1) departed cheaply.
At that point of time, England's victory looked impossible but Stokes kept his end firm and started scoring runs fastly.
Sokes built a 25-run stand with Jofra Archer for the 8th wicket. Archer (15) was sent back to the pavilion by Nathan Lyon in the 115th over.
Stuart Broad (0) failed to leave his mark and was found plumb in front of the wickets by James Pattinson. After that, Ben Stokes struck the freely and built a quick partnership of 74 runs off 44 balls with Jack Leach.

Stokes played an unbeaten knock of 135 runs while Leach contributed just one run to the scoreboard. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood bagged four wickets while Nathan Lyon took two wickets.
England levelled the five-match series by 1-1 and will play against Australia in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford from September 4. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 01:39 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:39 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:38 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:32 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:00 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:59 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:38 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:53 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:40 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:55 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:20 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:34 IST

