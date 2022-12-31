Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow among nominees for ICC Men's Test Cricketer of Year 2022

Dubai [UAE], December 31 (ANI): England Test captain Ben Stokes, batter Jonny Bairstow, Australia's star Test batter Usman Khawaja and South Africa's speedster Kagiso Rabada have been nominated for the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award, the International Cricket Council announced on Friday.

An inspirational leader, an aggressive batter, a classy opener and a fiery pacer have been nominated for the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2022 award.

The fortunes of English Test cricket in 2022 have shifted thanks to Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Stokes took over an English team that was lacking confidence and was having trouble with results, as they were at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings.

Under his leadership, a confident and aggressive unit has now developed, winning nine out of ten Test matches in 2022. The ultra-aggressive style of cricket that England plays under Stokes is a result of his repeated statements about removing the players' fear of failure.

Stokes has also been a role model, doing well both with the bat and the ball this year. He has amassed 870 runs, two hundreds, four half-centuries, 26 wickets taken at an average of 31.19, and two centuries.



Perhaps the biggest winner from Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes taking over as captain and coach of England's Test team has been Jonny Bairstow. Given the opportunity to play his offensive game, Bairstow had one of his most successful Test seasons, sparking a renaissance.

In the ten Test matches that he participated in in 2022, Bairstow amassed 1061 runs at a mind-boggling average of 66.31 and a strike rate of 76. He recorded six centuries and one half-century, demonstrating an excellent conversion rate. If not for a bizarre golf injury that prevented him from playing in the final home Test against South Africa and the Pakistan tour, the year might have been even better.

During the Ashes in 2022, Khawaja found his way back to the Australian side from the wilderness and made sure that no one else took his place once more. Both as an opener and in the middle order, there were several standout performances.

Khawaja was an essential member of Australia's batting lineup during the second half of the Ashes and their historic victory in Pakistan. He amassed 1080 runs overall in 11 games, a staggering average of 67.50. He has scored four hundreds and five half-centuries so far this year.

In 2022, Kagiso Rabada continued to be South Africa's star player with the ball, making critical plays when they mattered most. He played a key role in some legendary Test victories for South Africa over India, New Zealand, and England in a year to remember.

Rabada amassed 47 wickets overall in just nine games, striking out at a horrifying strike rate of 34.1 and an amazing average of 22.25. Additionally, he amassed two five-wicket hauls, with his best total being 5/52. (ANI)

