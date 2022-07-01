Ben Stokes-led England win toss, opt to bowl against India in rescheduled 5th Test

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): England Test captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the fifth reschedule Test of the five-match series here at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.

India are playing with the strategy of four bowlers, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and captain Jasprit Bumrah are included in the playing XI. While Ravichandran Ashwin missed a spot in XI.

India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Edgbaston Test against England after failing to recover from Covid-19 in time.

The fifth Test between England and India, the great finale of a soul-sapping series from last summer, has been one of the most awaited for so long that it came out with different skippers and coaching staff on both sides.

India are just one step away from clinching the five-match Test series. India lead the series 2-1. However, England are in red hot form after an emphatic series win over New Zealand 3-0 by playing an attacking game of cricket under Ben Stokes.

India has never won a Test at Edgbaston, they played a total of seven matches there losing six and drawing one on the 1986 tour.



The fifth and final Test against India will take place from July 1 onwards at Edgbaston. The rescheduled match is a part of last year's five-match Test series that had to be delayed after the fourth Test due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

Speaking at the time of toss England captain Ben Stokes said, " We're gonna have a bowl. We've done well chasing and it's also to see how the wicket will behave. It's obviously good to come into a new series so quickly. Gives us the opportunity to keep the momentum rolling. We're going to keep the same attitude going.

Speaking at the time of the toss India captain Jasprit Bumrah said, " It's a good feeling (to be captain) and is a big privilege. Can't get better than this. Excited and looking forward to this. Very happy with the preparation. Wanted to spend a lot of time and get used to the English conditions, as we came back from T20s. Happy with the preparation, now it's for the mental side to take over. Four bowlers - myself, Siraj, Shardul and Shami along with Jaddu as the all-rounder."

England (Playing XI):

(Playing XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach and James Anderson.

India (Playing XI):

Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah(c). (ANI)

