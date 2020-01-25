Ben Stokes reprimanded for hurling abuses at fan

Dubai [UAE], Jan 25 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday was fined 15 per cent of his match fees for using 'audible obscenity' during an international match.

The star all-rounder was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first day of the ongoing fourth Test between England and South Africa.

The incident had occurred when Stokes was walking back to the pavilion following his dismissal in the 46th over of England's innings. He used audible obscenity in response to taunts from the crowd, for which he later issued a public apology.

He breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an international match".

One demerit point has also been added to the disciplinary record of Stokes, for whom it was the first offence during a 24-month period.

Stokes admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

On-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Joel Wilson, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth official Allahdien Palekar levelled the charges against Stokes. (ANI)

