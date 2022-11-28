Ben Stokes to donate his match fees from Test series to Pakistan flood victims

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): Ahead of England's first Test series in Pakistan in 17 years, skipper Ben Stokes has announced that he would donate his match fees from the Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal.

"There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special," Stokes said in a tweet.

"The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and has had significant impact on the country and the people."

The monsoon season had seen the most severe flooding in Pakistan, leaving several homeless. Public facilities and schools have also been destroyed or damaged severely in the floods.

The floods affected each of the four provinces in the country, causing massive destruction of unprecedented nature.





Stokes wrote that he was "excited" to be back as a Test team in the country after 17 years and declared the series as a "historic" one.

"The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it's only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket. I will be donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal. Hopefully, this donation can go towards the rebuilding of areas of Pakistan most affected by the flooding."

The series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle, has matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.

While Pakistan are fifth in the WTC Standings, England are out of contention for the final and are placed seventh. (ANI)

