Ben Stokes to miss T20I series against SA and The Hundred competition

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): In order to manage his workload, England Men's Test captain Ben Stokes will be missing out on the T20I series against South Africa and The Hundred competition which is due to start next month.

England's selection panel has named squads for the ODI, starting from Tuesday and the T20I series against South Africa which get underway later this month.

Durham seamer Matthew Potts is called up to the ODI squad for the first time after making an impressive debut in England's four Test matches earlier this summer.



Yorkshire spinner Adil Rashid returns to both squads after missing the series against India, having been permitted by the ECB to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Yorkshire batter Jonathan Bairstow is included in the T20 squad after he was rested for the India series.

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

England T20I squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey. (ANI)

