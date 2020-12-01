Bengal T20 Challenge: Didn't know that was my hat-trick ball, says Ananta

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 1 (ANI): The first bowler to bag a hat-trick and five-for in Bengal T20 Challenge, Ananta Saha has revealed that he had no idea that the first ball of the nineteenth over was his hat-trick ball and he was only looking to bowl in the right area.

Revealing that he didn't have any special plan for that ball, Ananta in an official Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) release said: "I didn't know that was my hat-trick ball, I just wanted to bowl in the right length. I am glad that I got a wicket off that ball and my team won this match."



"Feeling very happy to bag a hattrick. Our plan was to bowl in the right areas and focus on what our strength is," he added.

The Bengal pacer picked up two crucial wickets of set Mohun Bagan big-hitter Debabrata Das and Akash Deep in the last two balls of the seventeenth over while he sent Prince Yadav back to the pavilion to complete his hattrick in the next over.

The Town Club bowler who picked up a total of 5 wickets leaking just 17 runs added: "I always want to bowl to my strength which is outswinger with which I got Vivek's wicket and I believed in my abilities. For the first two overs, my plan was to swing the ball and in the last, I aimed for yorkers." (ANI)

