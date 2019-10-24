Bermuda's Deunte Darrell gets one-match suspension for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Dubai [UAE], Oct 24 (ANI): Deunte Darrell will miss Bermuda's next ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier match against Scotland on Thursday after he was handed one suspension point for breaching Level 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Darrell was found to have breached Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct that brings the game into disrepute," following his reckless behaviour during the group A match against Namibia on Wednesday.

In addition to the suspension point, three demerit points have been added to Darrell's record.

The incident happened in the eighth over of Bermuda's innings. After being adjudged leg-before wicket and when he was leaving the field, Darrell threw one of his batting gloves in the direction of the opposite team, hurled his bat at the advertising board and then threw his second glove in the direction of his own team in a very aggressive and intimidating manner.

Darrell admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of match referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Allahudein Palekar and Ahsan Raza, and reserve umpire Sam Nogajski.

Level 2 breaches carry a fine of 50 to 100 per cent of the match fee and/or up-to two suspension points, equating to three or four demerit points. (ANI)

