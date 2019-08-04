India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all praise for Navdeep Saini

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 08:35 IST

Florida [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar heaped praises on Navdeep Saini, who won the Man of the Match award after for his performance in the first T20I against West Indies on Saturday, and said the 26-year-old has proved himself in various formats of the game.
"He (Saini) bowled really well as everyone has seen. The most important thing is that he proved himself at different stages whether it is domestic cricket, IPL (Indian Premier League) or India A," Kumar said during the post-match press conference.
The debutant displayed a scintillating performance during Saturday's match as he took three wickets and conceded just 17 runs in his four-over spell.
Khaleel Ahmed was also in good form during the match. Although he bowled only two overs, he managed to scalp one wicket and gave away just eight runs.
Talking about the induction of fresh talent in the team, Kumar said when he plays with youngsters, he always tries to make them feel comfortable, being a senior player.
"Being a senior player, you always want to perform and if you could not perform, you just want to contribute to the team. This is the first I wanted to do and luckily I did that. But when youngsters play with you like Navdeep Saini did well, Khaleel is there, so, you always want to talk to them and you always want to make them feel comfortable. That is the first thing I want to do and that is what I did with them," he said.
India had a good day with the ball as they restricted West Indies to 95 for the loss of nine wickets. The Men in Blue were easily able to chase the target and secured a six-wicket victory.
The two teams will meet for their second T20I today. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 01:07 IST

Great sacrifices behind Sunil Chhetri's success: Shanmugam Venkatesh

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Indian football team assistant coach Shanmugam Venkatesh on Saturday said that behind Blue Tigers skipper Sunil Chhetri's success there is a lot of sacrifices that he made.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:44 IST

Florida T20I: Navdeep Saini shines as India defeat Windies by 4 wickets

Florida [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Debutant Navdeep Saini helped India to a four-wicket win over West Indies in the first T20I here at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:31 IST

Niti Aayog CEO praises Abhinav Bindra for contributing to Indian sports

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday praised Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra for contributing enormously to Indian sports.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:26 IST

Jimmy Neesham trolled on Twitter after he jokes on Kohli

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham got trolled by the netizens for cracking a joke on Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:06 IST

It took more than belief: Leander Paes on winning bronze at 1996 Olympics

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): It has been 23 years since Leander Paes became the first Indian tennis player to win an Olympic bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 20:02 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara starts hustling for Windies Test series

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): India top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday began hustling for two Tests series against West Indies, starting August 22.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:55 IST

Florida T20I: India win toss, elect to bowl first against Windies

Florida [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the first T20I here at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:05 IST

Sune Luus bags CSA Women's Provincial Cricketer of the Year award

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 3 (ANI): South Africa all-rounder Sune Luus on Saturday bagged the CSA Women's Provincial Cricketer of the Year award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:33 IST

India have good team and can qualify for Olympics, says forward...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian hockey team forward player Lalremsiami on Saturday said that India have the good team which can qualify for the Olympics again.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:32 IST

NSW Breakers wishes good luck to Alyssa Healy for KSL

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): New South Wales (NSW) Breakers on Saturday conveyed good luck to its captain and Australia wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy for her stint at KIA Super League (KSL) in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:35 IST

Football fraternity wishes Sunil Chhetri as he turns 35

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Wishes poured in for the Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri as he turned 35 on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:03 IST

New Zealand cricketers arrive in Sri Lanka for Test series

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): New Zealand's BlackCaps on Saturday arrived in Sri Lanka for two-Test series starting August 14.

Read More
iocl