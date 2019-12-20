Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes defeat Sydney Sixers by 25 runs

Alice Springs [Australia], Dec 20 (ANI): Hobart Hurricanes defeated Sydney Sixers by 25 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday.

Chasing a below-par target of 130, the Sixers were bundled out for 104 in 18.5 overs.

The team got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Daniel Hughes (2) in the first over.

Josh Philippe joined James Vince for a stand of 43-run for the second wicket. Vince was bowled by Riley Meredith after playing a knock of 18 runs.

The Sixers lost six quick wickets and were reduced to 81/8 in 9.4 overs.

After that Jordan Silk and Benjamin Manenti had a 41-run partnership for the ninth wicket. However, the duo was not able to take their side over the line as they were sent back to the pavilion by James Faulkner.

Silk scored 22 runs. Maneneti scored 22 runs as well.

For the Hurricanes, spinner Qais Ahmed picked up four wickets while Faulker and Simon Milenko took two wickets each.

Earlier, the Hurricanes won the toss and elected to bat first.

Opener Darcy Short played a knock of 51 runs which helped his side post a total of 129 runs.

Skipper Ben McDermott and David Miller contributed 15 and 16 runs respectively.

For Sixers, Sean Abbott bagged three wickets while Tom Curran and Ben Dwarshuis took two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Hobart Hurricanes 129/9 (Darcy Short 51, Sean Abbott 3-20) defeated Sydney Sixers 104 (Josh Philippe 24, Qais Ahmed 4-12) by 25 runs. (ANI)

