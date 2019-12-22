Big Bash League: Lynnsanity strikes as Brisbane Heat defeat Sydney Sixers

Sydney [Australia], Dec 22 (ANI): Chris Lynn starred with the bat as Brisbane Heat defeated Sydney Sixers by 48 runs on Sunday in the ongoing Big Bash League at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Chasing 210, Sixers lost Daniel Hughes (8) in the second over of the innings as he was sent back to the pavilion by Matt Renshaw. Daniel Hughes and James Vince then retrieved the innings for Sixers as the duo put on 52 runs for the second wicket.

Heat got the second wicket in the ninth over as Josh Philippe (15) was dismissed by Zahir Khan. Immediately after, Vince (39) was sent back to the pavilion, leaving the hosts in a spot of bother at 65/3.

The visitors kept on taking wickets at regular intervals and did not allow Sixers to maintain the asking run-rate.

In the end, Heat wrapped up the match by 48 runs.

Earlier, Lynn's knock of 94 runs from just 35 balls helped Brisbane Heat post 209/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

Heat got off to the worst start possible as the side lost its opener Max Bryant (1) in the second over of the innings as he was dismissed by Sean Abbott. Lynn, then came out to bat and he started to play in an aggressive manner, to ensured healthy run-rate for Heat.

Lynn found a perfect partnership in Renshaw (60) and the duo ensured that the side's score goes past the 200-run mark.

Brief Scores: Brisbane Heat 209/4 (Chris Lynn 94, Matt Renshaw 60, Benjamin Manenti 2-38) defeat Sydney Sixers 161/7 (James Vince 39, Moises Henriques 20, Mitchell Swepson 2-27) by 48 runs. (ANI)

