Big Bash League: Nic Maddison scores explosive fifty, Renegades down Strikers by 22 runs

Cairns [Australia], December 15 (ANI): An explosive half-century from Nic Maddison and fiery spell by spinner Akeal Hosein helped Melbourne Renegades start off their Big Bash League (BBL) campaign with a 22-run win over Brisbane Heat at Cairns on Thursday.

The win took Melbourne Renegades to the second place in the BBL points table with two points, below Adelaide Strikers which are also at two points.

Brisbane Heat were asked to chase down 167 runs to register a win in their campaign opener.

But BBL debutant Akeal Hosein struck telling blows, dismissing openers Max Bryant (0) and Josh Brown (7), reducing the Strikers to 11/2.

At the end of first powerplay, Strikers were 33/2, with Colin Munro (16*) and Sam Billings (6*) on the crease.

All-rounder Andre Russell sent Billings packing immediately after the powerplay for just 6 off 10 balls.

Strikers sunk to 34/3 in 6.2 overs, desperately in need of a partnership.

Munro and skipper Jimmy Peirson mounted a rescue act for the Heat. They struck up a partnership and took Strikers halfway through at 57/3, with Munro (29*) and Peirson (10*).

The pair smashed 31 runs in next 10 balls to relieve some scoreboard pressure. However, a direct hit from Tom Rogers sent back Munro for 35 off 30 balls, on the final ball of 12th over. Strikers were reduced to 88/4.



Hosein got his third wicket as he beat Peirson's defence and struck timber. The skipper was back in the hut shortly after, scoring 43 off 30 balls. Half of Strikers' batting unit was inside the pavillion for 103 runs.

With the Strikers needing 64 from the last 33 balls, Ross Whiteley (28* off 18 balls ) and James Bazley (19) kept them in the hunt till the last over.

However, Bazley was dismissed on the final ball of the innings, with the Strikers falling short by 22 runs.

While Hosein (3/15 in four overs) shone on his BBL debut, Rogers and Russell also claimed a wicket apiece to derail the Heat.

Earlier, put into bat first, the Renegades posted 166/7 on the board after 20 overs. The standout batter for Melbourne was Nic Maddison, who smashed 87 off just 49 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes.

He was also involved in an swashbuckling opening stand of 65 runs with Sam Harper (21).

Notably, Aaron Finch came down the order and fell for just four.

Russell had a 78-run stand with Maddison for the fifth wicket, which helped the Renegades reach a solid total.

Matthew Kuhnemann (3/32) was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers. Bazley took two wickets while Mitchell Swepson and Mark Steketee had a scalp each.

Maddison's knock earned him the 'Man of the Match' title. (ANI)

