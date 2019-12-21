Big Bash League: Scorchers defeat Renegades by 11 runs

Perth [Australia], Dec 21 (ANI): Perth Scorchers defeated Melbourne Renegades by 11 runs on Saturday in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here at the Perth Stadium.

Chasing 197, Renegades got off to a quickfire start as openers Aaron Finch and Sam Harper put on more than 40 runs inside five overs. However, Scorchers came back strongly to dismiss Finch (28), Harper (15) and Tom Cooper (9) to reduce Renegades to 64/3 in 8.3 overs.

Shaun Marsh and Beau Webster then got together at the crease and the duo put on 92 runs for the fourth wicket.

The side needed 41 runs from the last three overs, but Fawad Ahmed got the crucial wickets of Shaun Marsh (55) and Dan Christian (0) to peg Renegades back.

Webster tried his best in the final two overs, but in the end, Renegades fell short by 11 runs.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Bancroft's knocks of 56* and 51 respectively propelled Perth Scorchers to 196/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

Scorchers lost its opening wicket with 20 runs on the board as Josh Inglis (14) was sent back to the pavilion by Kane Richardson in the third over. Liam Livingstone (29) and Bancroft (51) then put on a 64-run stand to ensure a healthy run-rate for the side.

However, Renegades was able to take wickets at regular intervals. In the end, Mitchell Marsh played a quickfire knock of 56 runs from just 22 balls to take Scorchers' score past the 195-run mark.

Brief Scores: Perth Scorchers 196/7 (Mitchell Marsh 56*, Cameron Bancroft 51, Kane Richardson 4-22) defeat Melbourne Renegades 185/6 ( Beau Webster 67*, Shaun Marsh 55, Chris Jordon 2-30) by 11 runs. (ANI)

