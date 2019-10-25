BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Big believer of day/night Test matches: Sourav Ganguly

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 23:18 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After becoming the 39th president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Friday emphasised the need for playing day/night Test matches to attract audience to the stadiums.
His remarks came during a ceremony by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) felicitating him on his new appointment.
"We all are thinking about this. We will do something about it. I am a big believer of day/night Test matches, I do not know when will that happen. Till the time I am around, I will keep pushing about it. I must say, Virat Kohli, is agreeable to it. Once the captain of India agrees to it, life will become easier," Ganguly said during the ceremony.
"Yes you need to maintain the history of Test cricket, but you need to take the game forward. I am a firm believer of day/night Test matches, it can attract the audience to the stadiums. T20 cricket is seriously challenging the Test cricket, steps need to be taken," he added.
Ganguly also lauded the Indian cricket setup, saying the structure is very well balanced.
"I think it is pretty simple. The team has played really well in the last three years. You can say, we have not won ICC tournaments since 2013 but there is enough talent there. It is my job to help cricket and cricketers. Indian cricket has a very good structure, we have money and that is why you see the good state of stadiums," Ganguly said.
"Indian cricket has its own established structure. My job will be to help cricketers. My ambition is to ensure a good first-class structure. I would strive to make the facilities accessible to every budding cricketer in the country. I am a representation of cricketing fraternity and their credibility rests on my shoulders," he added.
The 47-year-old Ganguly also commented on the conflict of interest rule which has come under severe scrutiny. He said that the rule needs to be changed to allow cricketers to take administrative roles.
He also said that the relationship between captain and BCCI president is crucial for taking Indian cricket ahead.
"CoA has filed their status report and they have made the Supreme Court aware of the conflict of interest issue. You do not want to lose iconic cricketers like Sachin, Dravid on the basis of conflict of interest rule," Ganguly said.
"The relation between BCCI president and the Indian captain is very important. I have already said Virat Kohli is the most important man in Indian cricket. It is a job of everyone to make the team's job easier. People will only remember how many matches the side manages to win," he added.
Ganguly was elected as president on Wednesday during a general body meeting at the BCCI headquarters. He was the only candidate to file his nomination for the post and was elected unopposed.
The 47-year-old was also a part of the selection meeting on Thursday and he held talks with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to pick the squad for the upcoming T20I and Test series against Bangladesh.
He had led India to 21 Test wins and the final of the 2003 World Cup and he has already been an administrator for the Cricket Association of Bengal.
The southpaw also served in BCCI's technical committee and was also a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee along with Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.
Ganguly called time on his international career in 2008. He scored more than 18,000 international runs. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:30 IST

French Open: Doubles pair of Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj...

Paris [France], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Friday advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing French Open here in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:38 IST

Don't want anyone to say cricketers can play only on pitch:...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After becoming the 39th president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that when his term finishes as the chief, he does not want anyone to say that cricketers can only play on pitch and cannot have s

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:21 IST

VVS Laxman, Mohammad Azharuddin hail Ganguly's appointment as...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Former cricketers VVS Laxman and Mohammad Azharuddin on Friday hailed Sourav Ganguly's appointment as the 39th president of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:49 IST

World Military Games: Deepak enters finals in men's light-fly...

Wuhan [China], Oct 25 (ANI): India's boxer Deepak has entered the finals of the men's light-fly 46-49 kg weight category and he will be playing the summit clash on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:03 IST

CAB felicitates Sourav Ganguly on becoming BCCI President

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday felicitated former skipper Sourav Ganguly on becoming the 39th president of Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:03 IST

Para-athlete Shrimant Jha granted visa after he reached out to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian para-athlete Shrimant Jha on Friday was granted a visa to travel to Romania after he reached out to Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 19:30 IST

French Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out

Paris [France], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday was knocked out of the ongoing French Open here in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Manchester City's Phil Foden enters Guinness World Records

Florida [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Manchester City's midfielder Phil Foden has forged his name into the Guinness World Records as the youngest player to win the Premier League title.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:56 IST

Good vibes only: Pant spends time with Dhoni!

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): As cricket lovers continue to debate over MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant's place in the Indian side, the duo on Friday showed the critics that they share "good vibes'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:20 IST

Karnataka defeat Tamil Nadu to lift Vijay Hazare trophy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu by 60 runs on Friday to lift the Vijay Hazare trophy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:31 IST

Afghanistan's ODI, T20I squads announced for series against West Indies

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 25 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday announced their T20I and ODI squads which will compete against West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:19 IST

Team USA arrives in India for FIH Olympic qualifiers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): USA's women's team on Friday arrived in India to take part in the FIH Olympic qualifiers.

Read More
iocl