South Africa's white ball batting coach Lance Klusener

Biggest challenge playing in India is dealing with conditions: says Klusener

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:02 IST

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready for the first T20I of the three-match series, Proteas white-ball batting coach Lance Klusener said the biggest challenge is dealing with conditions in the subcontinent.
"Having played here before the biggest challenge really playing in India is dealing with the conditions", Klusener told reporters.
The former South African all-rounder believes that the jam-packed stadium in India during any cricket match is also a major challenge for South Africa when they lock horns with the Men in Blue.
"Indian conditions are very different and it is a wonderful challenge to play in a full noisy stadium", he added.
Klusener expressed faith in his batsmen and said that the Quinton de Kock led side will look to take advantage of India's young bowling line up during the T20 series.
"It's an area that we will look to take advantage of, you look at opposing teams and areas where you could take advantage," Klusener told reporters on Saturday.
South Africa had a disappointing World Cup stint as they finished at the seventh spot, managing to win just three games out of nine.
"The game has changed a lot over the years, and standards of all-rounders are now amazing. Hardik Pandya is right up there and we have young all-rounders in our team which can be in the top five in next years or so," Klusener said
Proteas squad for three-match T20I series against India: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.
South Africa will take on India in a three-match T20I series and three-match Test series.
The first T20I will take place in Dharamshala on September 15. (ANI)

