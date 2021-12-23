Bio-bubble in South Africa best I have been part of: Pujara

Centurion [South Africa], December 23 (ANI): India top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara has said that the bio-bubble in South Africa is the best he has been a part of as there is a lot of space to move around and be close to nature.

India and South Africa will lock horns in three Tests and three ODIs. The first Test will begin on December 26 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

"First of all, this is the best bubble I have been a part of where you can just move around freely and you can get fresh air. There is a lot of space to go around, you are much more relaxed and you are in an environment where you are close to the nature," Pujara told bcci.tv.



COVID-19 variant Omicron was first detected in South Africa in late November. The World Health Organisation designated it a "variant of concern" due to an exceptionally high number of mutations.

"We have the best support staff and most of the players have played in South Africa. It is an experienced side and we know what is expected from our side. All of us are ready. Most of the teams play well in their home conditions and same is the case with South Africa. They have a very good bowling attack. Pace and bounce is there, lateral movement is also there. I feel that this is a much more batting lineup and I think we will be able to handle South Africa's bowling attack," said Pujara.

Further talking about the upcoming series, Pujara said: "Having done well in England and Australia will help this team's confidence and self belief that we can win in any conditions. With our batting and bowling, I think we have the capability to win in South Africa."

The Test series between India and South Africa will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The updated schedule is as follows: First Test will take place from December 26-30 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion; Second Test will take place from January 3-7, 2022, at the Wanderers, Johannesburg; Third Test will take place from January 11-15, 2022, at the Newlands, Cape Town.

The first ODI will take place on January 19, 2022, at the Boland Park, Paarl; Second ODI will take place on January 21, 2022, at the Boland Park, Paarl; Third ODI will take place on January 23, 2022, at the Newlands, Cape Town. (ANI)

