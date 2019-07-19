Representative Image
Representative Image

Birmingham Phoenix appoints Andrew McDonald as head coach

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 22:06 IST

London [UK], July 19 (ANI): Birmingham Phoenix on Friday appointed former Australian cricketer Andrew McDonald as the new head coach of the team.
Former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori has been appointed as the assistant coach. The team is set to play The Hundred tournament which will commence on July 2020.
38-year-old McDonald had guided Melbourne Renegades to their maiden Big Bash League title this year. He had also helped the Australian first-class side Victoria to win two Sheffield Shield titles and a domestic one-day feat.
"The Hundred is a tournament that's generating interest across the globe and the opportunity to be part of it as Head Coach of the Birmingham team is something that I'm relishing," McDonald said.
"The players that have a clear schedule at that time of the year want to be nominated to be a part of it. It's an exciting new format and they get to put their footprint on it," he added.
McDonald, who was also part of IPL as the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying, "From behind the scenes talking to players at the Renegades and from a talk in the IPL, players around the world want to be a part of it."
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in the last week of February this year had confirmed that the first-class counties of England and Wales agreed to a 100-ball format competition, called The Hundred.
Scheduled for 2020, The Hundred will see eight new city-based teams competing over a five-week period.
The new white-ball cricket is a 100-ball per innings. In this format, a change of end will take place after ten balls and bowlers can deliver either five or ten consecutive balls. Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game and each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes.
Moreover, The Hundred will have a 25-ball powerplay start for each team and two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay. These playing conditions had been recommended by ECB's Cricket Committee. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 22:52 IST

Power outage at Lucknow centre due to damaged cable, clarifies SAI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday issued a statement on the power outage at its local centre, saying that the authorities were getting a bore well drilled inside the campus, which damaged the power cable, disrupting power supply.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 22:49 IST

Bryan Robson wants Paul Pogba to make his own decisions

Leeds [UK], July 19 (ANI): As speculations are rife regarding Manchester United's Paul Pogba leaving the club, former player Bryan Robson is of the view that the 26-year-old should make his own decisions rather than relying on agents.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 22:34 IST

After CWC'19, Bangladesh set sights on next edition of game

London [UK], July 19 (ANI): After a dismal run in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has shifted his focus on the next edition of the game.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 21:35 IST

'Happy' and 'healthy' Ozil eyes title

London [UK], July 19 (ANI): Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, who tied the knot with actor and model Amine last month, said that he is "happy and healthy" ahead of the new season and aims to win a title with the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 21:24 IST

Guptill elated to be a part of one of 'greatest games in cricket history'

Dubai [UAE], July 19 (ANI): Despite losing the World Cup final at the hands of England, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill has expressed his happiness over being a part of one of the 'greatest games in cricket history'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:55 IST

Sachin Tendulkar: Humbled and happy to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Friday, stating that he was "humbled and happy" to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:51 IST

Indonesia Open: Sindhu outclasses Japan's Nozomi Okuhara,...

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 19 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Friday outclassed Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 in a women's singles quarter-final match of the Indonesia Open to enter the semi-final stage.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:06 IST

CSA congratulates Allan Donald on being inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Johannesburg [South Africa], July 19 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday congratulated former bowler Allan Donald for being inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame in London.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:39 IST

Vinesh tweets about power cut at SAI centre, tags Rijiju; power...

New Delhi [India] July 19 (ANI): Indian woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat took to Twitter to complain about a power cut at the Sports Authority of India centre at Lucknow on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:07 IST

Marcos Alonso indicates commitment towards Chelsea

Leeds [UK], July 19 (ANI): Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has put all rumours of him leaving the club to rest after he said that he is 'very happy' with the Blues and wants to spend more time in the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:40 IST

Matthijs de Ligt opted for Juventus without being influenced by...

Leeds [UK], July 19 (ANI): Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt said that club's bigwig Cristiano Ronaldo made no influence on his decision of joining the Serie A champions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:09 IST

Won't be a puppet, will take charge of transfers: Newcastle...

Leeds [UK], July 19 (ANI): Newcastle United's newly appointed manager Steve Bruce has said that he is not going to be a puppet and will take charge of the upcoming transfers in the club.

Read More
iocl