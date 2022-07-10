Birmingham's Edgbaston always a happy hunting ground for India

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Birmingham [UK], July 10 (ANI): India registered a thumping 49-run win over England in the second T20I at the Edgbaston in Birmingham to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Over the years this ground has been India's happy hunting ground as this was the same venue when India went on to beat England in the Champions Trophy 2013 final to win the tournament for the first time. India remained unbeaten in the tournament winning all five matches including the final by five runs in a rain-curtailed match.



In the 1999 ICC World Cup too, India, under the leadership of Mohammad Azharuddin, went on to beat hosts England in a must-win game by 63 runs to qualify for the super six stages on the same ground.

In 2018 star batter Virat Kohli scored his maiden Test ton on English soil in the same venue scoring 149 runs in the first innings and scoring 51 in the second. His century in the first Test of the tournament helped Virat gain that much-needed confidence after having a poor tour to England in 2014.

Virat Kohli went on to score 593 runs in five Test matches being by far the highest run-getter in the tournament.

With wins like Champions Trophy final in 2013, the 1999 World Cup Group stage win and a win in the 2022 T20I match to clinch the series with a match spare shows how happy hunting a ground Edgbaston cricket stadium has been for India. (ANI)

