New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhome (Photo/ICC Twitter)
New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhome (Photo/ICC Twitter)

Birthday wishes pour in as Colin de Grandhome turns 33

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:38 IST

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhome as he turned 33 on Monday.
Grandhome was the part of the Kiwi team who played the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against England at Lord's on July 14. He took a crucial wicket of Joe Root and returned to the figure of 1-25 in his ten overs. The 33-year-old also bowled the two maiden overs in the final.
Unfortunately, he could not take his team over the line and New Zealand lost to England on boundary count rule as neither the 50-over match nor the subsequent super-over could separate the teams.
Apex governing body of cricket International Cricket Council (ICC) took to twitter and wished Grandhome on his birthday, "10-2-25-1 - the New Zealand all-rounder was brilliant in the #CWC19 final against England. He has played in 17 Tests, 38 ODIs and 25 T20Is, taking 67 international wickets and has 1,714 runs to his name. Happy birthday, Colin de Grandhomme!"
In the recently concluded World Cup he amassed 190 runs and scalped six wickets.
"To be playing for New Zealand, winning and enjoying your cricket is everything you have hoped."
Happy birthday to 's Colin de Grandhomme, who turns 33 today!" Cricket World Cup tweeted.
He has played in 17 Tests, 38 ODIs and 25 T20Is, taking 67 international wickets and has 1,714 runs to his name.
In the last edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 21:11 IST

Commonwealth TT C'ship: Harmeet, Ayhika win gold

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 22 (ANI): Harmeet Desai and Ayhika Mukherjee bagged men's single and women's single gold respectively in the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, which concluded at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:56 IST

Focussing on World Championship, says Hima Das after winning 5...

Spala [Poland], July 22 (ANI): Indian track and field athlete Hima Das on Monday said that her focus is on World Championship after winning five gold medals - four in 200m and one in 400m event.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:09 IST

Tendulkar, Harbhajan congratulate ISRO on launch of Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of indigenous moon mission -- Chandrayaan-2 -- from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nello

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:18 IST

BCCI congratulates India A for winning one-day series vs Windies A

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday congratulated India A team for clinching the unofficial five-match One-Day series against West Indies A with a margin of 4-1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:52 IST

Continue working hard and bring more medals: Jhulan Goswami to Hima Das

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami on Monday heaped praises on track and field athlete Hima Das, conveying her to continue working hard and bring more medals for the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:03 IST

Shane Warne picks Ashes squad

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne on Monday named his squads for the upcoming first Ashes Test, beginning August 1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:59 IST

Kohli, Dhawan congratulate ISRO on launch of Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Monday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission -- Chandrayaan-2 -- from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellor

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:23 IST

Birthday wishes pour in for Trent Boult

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for Trent Boult as the New Zealand left-arm fast bowler turned 30 on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:47 IST

Virat Kohli lauds Hima's feat of winning five gold medals

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday lauded ace sprinter Hima Das for winning five gold medals in a span of 20 days.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:37 IST

Sehwag, Gambhir congratulate ISRO on launch of Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Cricketing legends, including Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir on Monday, congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:42 IST

Larouci incident left Lopetegui worried, says Sevilla coach...

Leeds [UK], July 22 (ANI): After a brutal tackle by Sevilla's Joris Gnagnon on Liverpool's Yasser Larouci, Sevilla's coach Julen Lopetegui said that the 22-year-old player was 'very, very worried' as there was a possibility of a bad injury.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:40 IST

Ray Parlour wants young players to put efforts in pre-season

Leeds [UK], July 22 (ANI): Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour has said that the young players should put in efforts during the pre-season and grab the given opportunities.

Read More
iocl