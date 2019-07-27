Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes
Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes

Birthday wishes pour in as Jonty Rhodes turns 50

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 17:36 IST

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes as the greatest fielder of all time turned 50 on Saturday.
From International Cricket Council (ICC) to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, all conveyed birthday wishes to Rhodes on his special day.
ICC in a tweet said Rhodes is the greatest fielder cricket has ever known.
"Happy birthday to Jonty Rhodes, perhaps the greatest fielder cricket has ever known," ICC said.

Lord's Cricket Ground and Lord's Cricket Ground's (MCC) official Twitter handle wished birthday to Rhodes and wrote he made to the Honours Boards with 117 in 1998.
"He made the Honours Boards by scoring 117 at Lord's in 1998... Happy Birthday, @JontyRhodes8!" Lords's tweeted.

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh called Rhodes as a top man and said, "Jonty my man wish you a very happy birthday.. @JontyRhodes8 Greatest fielder Ever Played The Game. A TOP MAN.. see you soon Jonty.."

India cricketer Suresh Raina said Rhodes has made fielding a cool job.
"Happy birthday to the one who made fielding a cool job! Have a fantastic day!!" Raina said.

Former South Africa cricketers Herschelle Gibbs said, "Happy happy jo, looking forward to breaking some bread later!"

Russel Arnold, the former Sri Lanka cricketer, conveyed birthday wishes to Rhodes, saying, "Happy Birthday my man @JontyRhodes8 Have a good one and do lift up that bat to acknowledge the crowd on the milestone !!!"

Mumbai Indians complimented Rhodes and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who didn't let anything go past backward point."

Rhodes has applied for the position of India men's cricket team fielding coach.
"Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has applied for fielding coach. Still, there is time for the final selection. He has worked with IPL team and there is no issue of conflict of interest," a BCCI source had confirmed to ANI.
The Indian cricket board on July 16 invited applications for men's cricket team head coach and support staff.
Rhodes represented South Africa in 52 Tests, scoring 2532 runs and including three hundreds and 17 fifties. He played 245 ODIs and amassed 5935 runs, which saw two centuries and 33 half-centuries. (ANI)

iocl