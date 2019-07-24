Former Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas (Photo/PCB Twitter)
Former Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas (Photo/PCB Twitter)

Birthday wishes pour in as Pak legend Zaheer Abbas turns 72

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:51 IST

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for Zaheer Abbas as the former Pakistan cricketer turned 72 on Wednesday.
From International Cricket Council (ICC) to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) all conveyed birthday wishes to Abbas on his special day.
Calling Abbas as one of Pakistan's greats, ICC in a tweet said, "The birthday of one of Pakistan's greats! Happy birthday Zaheer Abbas, a two-time double-centurion for his country, both coming against England."

PCB posted Abbas' stats in Tests and ODIs and said, "5062 runs in Tests with 12 centuries. 2572 runs in ODIs with 7 centuries. 108 centuries in First-Class Cricket. Known as the Asian Bradman, he is one of Pakistan's greatest ever batsmen. Happy birthday to the legendary Zaheer Abbas!"

Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi conveyed birthday wishes to its President and said, "Happy Birthday to the "Asian Bradman" Zaheer Abbas. The @PeshawarZalmi president is one of the finest batsmen of all-time. He has scored 34843 runs in First Class including 108 tons."

Gloucestershire Cricket, a first-class county club in the UK, wished a great day to Abbas.
"Everyone at Gloucestershire Cricket would like to wish legend Zaheer Abbas a very Happy Birthday Have a great day!!" Gloucestershire Cricket wrote.

Abbas represented Pakistan in 78 Tests and scored 5062 runs, which included 12 centuries and 20 fifties. He played 62 ODIs and amassed 2572 runs, including seven tons and 13 half-centuries. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:58 IST

Jonty Rhodes applies for India men's cricket team fielding coach position

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes has applied for the position of India men's cricket team fielding coach.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:28 IST

Virat Kohli shows how to stay positive ahead of Windies tour!

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Virat Kohli is showing how to stay positive in the worst of the worst phase. Despite losing to New Zealand in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 semi-final, the India caption is not ready to give up!

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:33 IST

PCB Cricket Committee to review teams' performances on August 2

Lahore [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) committee will hold a meeting to review men's and women's teams' performances at the National Cricket Academy on August 2.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:27 IST

Bangladesh add Shafiul Islam in ODI squad against Sri Lanka

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI): Bangladesh added pacer Shafiul Islam in their squad on Wednesday for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:19 IST

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will look to improve ODI rankings

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI): After a downgrade performance in recently concluded World Cup, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will look to improve their ODI ranking in the upcoming bilateral series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:40 IST

Ireland bundle out World champs England for 85 in one-off Test

London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Ireland bundled out the newly crowned 50-over World Cup champions England for 85 on the day one of the only Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:59 IST

Ireland's Tim Murtagh takes fifer against England, makes it to...

London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Ireland right-arm fast bowler Tim Murtagh on Wednesday made it to the Lord's Honours Boards after taking a five-wicket haul against England on the day one of the one-off Test.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:59 IST

Nuwan Kulasekara announces retirement from international cricket

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara announced retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:40 IST

Alastair Cook presents Test cap to debutant Jason Roy

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Former England cricketer Alastair Cook on Wednesday presented the Test cap to debutant Jason Roy for the one-off match against Ireland.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:22 IST

Indian men and women hockey teams are prepared for 2020 Tokyo Olympic

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): As the one-year countdown for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games begins, the men and women hockey teams of India are gearing up for the mega tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:53 IST

BBL fixtures to be announced on Thursday

Melbourne [Australia], July 24 (ANI): The fixtures of the ninth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) will be announced on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:45 IST

Tokyo 2020 Olympic medal design unveiled

Tokyo [Japan], July 24 (ANI): Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled the Olympic medal design, medal ribbon and medal case for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at '1 Year to Go' ceremony on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl