Birthday wishes pour in as Pak legend Zaheer Abbas turns 72

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for Zaheer Abbas as the former Pakistan cricketer turned 72 on Wednesday.

From International Cricket Council (ICC) to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) all conveyed birthday wishes to Abbas on his special day.

Calling Abbas as one of Pakistan's greats, ICC in a tweet said, "The birthday of one of Pakistan's greats! Happy birthday Zaheer Abbas, a two-time double-centurion for his country, both coming against England."



PCB posted Abbas' stats in Tests and ODIs and said, "5062 runs in Tests with 12 centuries. 2572 runs in ODIs with 7 centuries. 108 centuries in First-Class Cricket. Known as the Asian Bradman, he is one of Pakistan's greatest ever batsmen. Happy birthday to the legendary Zaheer Abbas!"



Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi conveyed birthday wishes to its President and said, "Happy Birthday to the "Asian Bradman" Zaheer Abbas. The @PeshawarZalmi president is one of the finest batsmen of all-time. He has scored 34843 runs in First Class including 108 tons."



Gloucestershire Cricket, a first-class county club in the UK, wished a great day to Abbas.

"Everyone at Gloucestershire Cricket would like to wish legend Zaheer Abbas a very Happy Birthday Have a great day!!" Gloucestershire Cricket wrote.



Abbas represented Pakistan in 78 Tests and scored 5062 runs, which included 12 centuries and 20 fifties. He played 62 ODIs and amassed 2572 runs, including seven tons and 13 half-centuries. (ANI)

