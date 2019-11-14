Bismah Maroof (Photo/PCB Twitter)
Bismah Maroof (Photo/PCB Twitter)

Bismah Maroof retained as Pakistan women's captain till ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 16:13 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 13 (ANI): Bismah Maroof has been retained as captain while Iqbal Imam has got the role of the head coach of Pakistan women's team until next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
"It is truly an honour for me to be continuing as Pakistan's captain and I look forward to leading the side in the next year's T20 World Cup," Maroof said in an official statement on Wednesday.
Prior to Australia event in December, Pakistan team will take on England in Kuala Lumpur in the seventh round of ICC Women's Championship. The three ODIs will be followed by three T20Is.
The 28-year-old Maroof has played 105 ODIs and 103 T20Is. He was first appointed Pakistan captain in the T20I format in 2016 for the tour of England, before taking over as ODI captain post-ICC Women's World Cup 2017. To date, she has led Pakistan in 15 ODIs and 33 T20Is.
"The team is in good shape and has produced some good performances recently. There's a great deal of talent and passion in the girls and I look forward to carrying the momentum to the World Cup," she added.
On the other hand, Imam played 147 first-class matches from 1989 to 2005 during, which he scored 6,249 runs and took 136 wickets.
He was named as the batting coach in April and was made interim head coach for the recent home series against Bangladesh after Mark Coles resigned from the position.
"It is certainly an honour for me to be appointed as a head coach for the women's side. Women's cricket in Pakistan is improving day-by-day and we have a lot of talented girls emerging," Imam said.
"Our team has gotten off to a decent start this season by beat Bangladesh in T20I series and levelling the ODI series. There's a great potential in the side to do wonders and I aim to bring the best out of them," he added.
The team's performance will be reviewed after the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Australia 2020 before future decisions are made as the Pakistan women's team has no scheduled Future Tours Programme (FTP) or ICC commitments until the ICC Women's World Cup New Zealand 2021, which will be held from January 30 to February 20.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will be held in Australia from February 21 to March 8. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:40 IST

Adidas, Real Kashmir FC launch home jersey for 'unreal fans'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Global sportswear giant Adidas and Jammu and Kashmir based football club Real Kashmir FC together unveiled the club's 2019-2020 home jersey dedicating it to fans of the club.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:08 IST

Hong Kong Open: Rankireddy-Shetty crash out after losing...

Hong Kong [China], Nov 13 (ANI): Indian men's doubles pair of Satwisairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after losing their first-round match on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:28 IST

Barcelona to host Real Madrid in first El Clasico of the season on Dec 18

Leeds [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other at Camp Nou for the first El Clasico of the 2019-20 season on December 18, La Liga confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:19 IST

FIFA appoints Arsene Wenger as chief of global football development

Zurich [Switzerland], Nov 13 (ANI): Arsene Wenger has been appointed as FIFA's new chief of global football development on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:50 IST

Dutee Chand named in TIME 100 Next list

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): TIME magazine has named Indian athlete Dutee Chand to its first-ever TIME 100 Next, a new expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:03 IST

FA handed one-game ban on Bernardo Silva for racist tweet on Mendy

Leeds [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): The Football Association has handed a one-game ban and a 50,000 euros fine to Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva for racist his tweet at team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:30 IST

Karachi Kings signs Australia's Dean Jones as head coach

Karachi [Pakistan], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones has been signed as the head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:52 IST

Scotland announce 14-man squad for UAE tour

Dubai [UAE], Nov 13 (ANI): Scotland have announced their 14-member squad for the third round of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:24 IST

Boult traded to Mumbai Indians; Rajpoot traded to Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Fast bowler Trent Boult has been traded to Mumbai Indians by Delhi Capitals while Kings XI Punjab pacer Ankit Rajpoot traded to Rajasthan Royals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:04 IST

World Kabaddi Cup dedicated to 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Sports and Youth Services Minister of Punjab Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi has announced the dates for the World Kabaddi Cup which would be dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:36 IST

England women's squad announced for Pakistan series

London [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced a 15-member women's squad for their upcoming series against Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:15 IST

Faf du Plessis, Siya Kolisi meet Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): South African cricketer Faf du Plessis and rugby player Siya Kolisi met Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Read More
iocl