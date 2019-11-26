Bit disturbing hearing racial insults, says Jofra Archer

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], Nov 25 (ANI): England pacer Jofra Archer said that it was disturbing to hear racial comments by a man in the crowd during batting on day five of the first Test against New Zealand at Bay Oval here on Monday.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy, @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also," Archer tweeted.



England suffered a massive defeat at the hands of hosts by an innings and 65 runs earlier in the day.

England resumed their innings from 55/3 on the last day of the first Test and were bowled out on 197. Denly and Root added 14-run brief partnership for the fourth wicket. Root (11) became the first scalp of the day and was caught by Tom Latham at gully off Colin de Grandhomme, reducing England for 69/4.

Ben Stokes along with Denly provided a 52-run partnership to get past the 100-run mark. Stokes, after playing a knock of 28 runs was bowled by Tim Southee.

England were in trouble as they lost Denly (35), Ollie Pope (6) and Jos Buttler (0) in quick succession.

Sam Curran and Jofra Archer built a stand of 59 runs for the ninth wicket but could not deny their side's defeat. Archer (30) was scalped by Neil Wagner, taking New Zealand close to victory in the 97th over. On the next delivery of the same over, Wagner put the final nail in the coffin and dismissed Stuart Board on a golden duck.

For New Zealand, Wagner bagged five wickets while Mitchell Santner clinched three wickets.

The two teams will now face each other in the second Test at Hamilton from November 29 to December 3. (ANI)

