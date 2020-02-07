Bjorn Fortuin debuts for South Africa in 2nd ODI against England

Durban [South Africa], Feb 7 (ANI): South Africa on Friday handed a maiden ODI cap to spinner Bjorn Fortuin in the second game against England at Kingsmead here.

The left-arm orthodox spinner has represented Proteas in two T20Is and bagged three wickets. He made his shortest format debut against India in September 2019.

The 25-year-old has played 44 first-class matches for South Africa in which he amassed 3,201 runs and scalped 120 wickets.

In the second ODI, England won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. Proteas made one change in their playing eleven as they brought in Fortuin in place of Lungi Ngidi.

The visitors did not make any change in their squad and stepped on the field with the same team combination which played the first ODI. South Africa won the first ODI by seven wickets and 14 balls to spare.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricksm Lutho Sipamla, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, and Matt Parkinson. (ANI)

