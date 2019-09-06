White Ferns coach Bob Carter (Photo/ White Ferns Twitter)
Bob Carter appointed as New Zealand women's team coach

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:55 IST

Auckland [New Zealand], Sept 6 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Friday appointed Bob Carter as the head coach of the women's team (White Ferns).
He will remain as the coach of the team until the end of ICC Women's World Cup 2021, set to be played in New Zealand.
Carter has been a two time New Zealand's assistant coach and more recently, he was the White Ferns interim coach for the team's recent tour to Australia.
"I see a lot of potential in this particular group of cricketers. We have a good blend of youth and experience that we can build from and I feel very positive about this next chapter of White Ferns cricket," Carter said in an official statement.
"It is an exciting time to come on board with two big world tournaments on the horizon. We have the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in February next year and the Women's World Cup 2021 that we are hosting here in New Zealand - it's a big couple of seasons coming up," he added.
The team will be playing against South Africa in three ODIs and five T20Is before the T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.
"We have a number of senior players who have been performing at the top of the international game and remain committed to working hard in bringing success to the White Ferns. With two ICC World Cups coming up and the women's game growing at all levels, it is a great time to be involved," Carter said.
Carter has officially started his new role with the team and he will get his first chance to have the team squad together at a training camp starting September 22.
"We are delighted to have Bob signed on and working with our top female cricketers. The recent Women's MOU has been a good development for the women's game but with the added funding and support comes an added professional responsibility," Head of High Performance, Bryan Stronach said.
"The players have endorsed Bob as a coach and enjoyed working with him in Australia. They are keen to get stuck into what should be an exciting summer of cricket," he added.
NZC will now appoint the support staff roles for the team with input from Carter. (ANI)

