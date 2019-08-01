British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson congratulates England women on winning 3rd T20I vs Aussies

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday congratulated England women's cricket team on winning the third T20I against Australia in the Women's Ashes.
"Congratulations! Go team," Johnson replied to England Cricket's tweet, "What a performance! We've won the 3rd Vitality Women's IT20 by 17 runs."

England denied Australia from clean sweeping the three T20Is 1-2 on Wednesday (local time). The hosts of the tournament defeated the Down Under team by 17 runs to register its first and consolation win in the series.
Australia, who had already won the Ashes, sealed the Women's Ashes with a margin of 12-4 as the visitors had whitewashed England in the three ODIs and played a stalemate in the one-off Test.
Going into its pride match, England posted a below-par total of 140 runs thanks to late flourish by the middle-order, especially Katherine Brunt's unbeaten cameo of 25.
England bowlers produced disciplined spells and broke the spine of Australia as Sophie Ecclestone got the big wicket of visiting captain Meg Lanning. Debutant Mady Villiers impressed both the crowd as well as commentators as she got two international wickets, including Alyssa Healy.
Veteran bowling all-rounder and Player of the Match Brunt rattled the middle-order and restricted Australia on 122 runs, leaving Player of the Series Ellyse Perry stranded on 60.
England will next meet Australia in the tri-series next year, which will also include India. The tri-series will be hosted by Australia from January 31 to February 12, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:45 IST

Mario Gotze says Julian Brandt is 'very, very good'

Leeds [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund's Mario Gotze praised Julian Brandt as he said that the 23-year-old is 'very, very good'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:26 IST

Saina Nehwal knocked out of Thailand Open

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 1 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the ongoing Thailand Open on Thursday as she was defeated by Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 21-16, 11-21, 14-21 in the second round.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:59 IST

Ellyse Perry greatest female player we're ever going to see:...

Dubai [UAE], Aug 1 (ANI): England cricket legend Charlotte Edwards praised Australia's Ellyse Perry and said she is the "greatest female player we're ever going to see".

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:55 IST

'Upbeat and confident', says Gurjit Kaur ahead of Olympic Test Event

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team player Gurjit Kaur said that they are upbeat and confident for the upcoming Olympic Test Event, slated to commence on August 17.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:37 IST

Incredible feeling to be part of such history: Jason Roy on Ashes debut

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Ahead of his Ashes debut, England batsman Jason Roy said playing in the historic tournament is an 'incredible feeling'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:05 IST

Easy for country to expect Olympic gold, difficult to implement: Mary Kom

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom said it is easy for people to expect a gold medal from her in the upcoming Olympics, but difficult for her to implement the same.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:07 IST

SLC felicitate Nuwan Kulasekara for his contribution towards cricket

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) paid tribute to the recently retired bowler Nuwan Kulasekara for his contribution towards cricket in the team's final match in the three-match series against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:17 IST

Women's Ashes concludes, Ellyse Perry calls it a 'special tour'

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 1 (ANI): Australia women have clinched the multi-format point-based Ashes against England and Ellyse Perry is elated over winning the series as she termed it a 'special tour'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:11 IST

Michael Vaughan labels Ashes as 'greatest sporting test'

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): As England and Australia get ready to battle it out in the Ashes, former England skipper Michael Vaughan labelled the series as 'the greatest sporting test', saying the series questions every facet of a cricketer's personality.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:01 IST

Hobart Hurricanes extend Qais Ahmed's contract

Hobart [Australia], Aug 1 (ANI): Australia's domestic 20-over competition side Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday announced that Afghanistan leg spinner, Qais Ahmad has been given an extension for the upcoming Big Bash League.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:56 IST

Audi Cup: Juan Foyth sustains ankle injury

Leeds [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Tottenham's Juan Foyth sustained an ankle injury during his side's Audi Cup final clash against Bayern Munich on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:40 IST

Why is the series between England and Australia called Ashes?

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): As Australia and England get ready to resume cricket's oldest rivalry, let's go down memory lane and find out why the series between these two sides is termed as "Ashes".

Read More
iocl