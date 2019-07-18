New Zealand's Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner
New Zealand's Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner

Boult, Sodhi, Santner return to Auckland after Cricket World Cup

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:22 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): New Zealand players Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner on Thursday returned to Auckland following the conclussion of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
New Zealand men's team which is known as BlackCaps in a tweet revealed that some players and support staff arrived back in Auckland.
"The first wave of players and support staff have arrived back in Auckland from the @cricketworldcup," BlackCaps tweeted.

New Zealand finished as the runners-up for the second successive time in the tournament. The final against England at Lord's could not separate the two sides despite the 50-over match and subsequent super-over. England finally were declared as the champions on the basis of boundary countback rule.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White earlier said that due to logistical complications it would not be feasible to have a homecoming celebration for the World Cup runners-up team.
White said the team appreciated the endeavours to arrange a homecoming function upon arrival. However, the players' different post-tournament arrangements have prevented them from being part of the celebration.
He further said that there were discussions with the New Zealand government regarding an opportunity to recognise the 15-man squad once all had returned.
"We've been in conversations with the Minister for Sport and Recreation, Grant Robertson, and are mindful of the Prime Minister's enthusiasm for a welcome-home celebration," White said.
"At the moment, however, with some players arriving back at different times, some not arriving back at all, and others having alternative playing commitments, it's just not practical. Hopefully, given the interest surrounding this, we can organise something appropriate in the weeks to come," he added. (ANI)

