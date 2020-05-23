Bowlers can shine the ball without saliva: Chris Woakes

London [UK], May 23 (ANI): England fast bowler Chris Woakes has said that bowlers can shine the ball without saliva and sweat and admitted that some habits will have to change once the cricketing action resumes.

"You're going to have to remind yourself that you can't use those things to shine the ball. Don't get me wrong, you can shine the ball without saliva and sweat, it probably just doesn't have the same effect," ESPNcricinfo quoted Woakes as saying.

"You might have to work a little bit harder on the rubbing on the trousers, but luckily enough the ball moves around in England anyway. You don't always have to work overly hard on the ball, so hopefully that'll work in our favour a bit," he added.

The International Cricket Council on Friday issued guidelines for the safe resumption of cricket.

Regular hand sanitising when in contact with the ball, prohibition on the use of saliva and not touching eyes, nose, mouth after contact with the ball were some of the measures mentioned in the 16-page document developed by the ICC Medical Advisory Committee in consultation with member medical representatives.

Earlier this week, pacer Stuart Broad resumed training and had a bowling session at Trent Bridge.

With this, England became the first nation to commence training for its players after being hit by the coronavirus.

Currently, all the cricketing action across the world has come to a standstill due to the pandemic. (ANI)

