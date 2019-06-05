Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib
Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib

Bowlers did not take responsibility: Gulbadin Naib after defeat against Sri Lanka

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:52 IST

Dubai [UAE], June 5 (ANI): Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib has expressed unhappiness over the performance of his bowlers, after they faced a 34-run (DLS method) defeat against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, saying that the bowler did not take the responsibility.
"The wicket was suitable for the seamers, but we did not bowl in the right areas, especially in the start of the innings. I think the bowlers didn't take the responsibility at the start of the day, so maybe we missed something," ICC quoted Naib, as saying.
Sri Lanka, who faced a humiliating 10-wicket defeat during their opening match of the World Cup against New Zealand, refined their batting against Afghanistan as they racked up 92 runs on the board for the opening wicket.
However, Afghanistan made a strong comeback in the middle overs as Sri Lanka were all out on 201 runs. Mohammad Nabi contributed a lot in Afghanistan's lethal bowling attack as he got hold of four Sri Lanka batsmen and conceded just 30 runs in his nine overs.
Rashid Khan's spell also strengthened his side's bowling attack as he took two wickets but more importantly, he conceded just 17 runs in his 7.5 overs. Whereas, Hamid Hassan sent one batsman back to the pavilion and gave away 53 runs in seven overs.
"We got it right in the middle to bowl them for 200 something, but still they scored a lot for this kind of surface. It [201] was too much. But it's good, especially Nabi and Hamid [Hassan], how they bowled showed what we missed something in the start," he said.
After Sri Lanka posted a target of 202 runs for Afghanistan, the latter only managed to score 152 runs and secured a 34-run victory.
Afghanistan will now face New Zealand on June 8. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 22:48 IST

India played fearlessly, says Igor Stimac after losing to Curacao

Buriram [Thailand], June 5 (ANI): India football head coach Igor Stimac stated that Blue Tigers played fearlessly in the second half despite losing to Curacao in the first match of King's Cup on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 22:44 IST

Australian Open: Sindhu, Sameer cruise into second round

Sydney [Australia], Jun 5 (ANI): Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma cruised into the second round of the Australian Open at the Quaycentre in Sydney on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 20:53 IST

CWC'19: Players to watch out in fast and furious Aussie-Windies battle

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Defending champions Australia and the first-ever winners West Indies will lock horns in a fast and furious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup battle on June 6 at the Tent Bridge in Nottingham.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 19:23 IST

King's Cup: India lose to Curacao 3-1

Buriram [Thailand], June 5 (ANI): India started their King's Cup campaign with a 3-1 loss against Curacao on Wednesday at Chang Arena, in Buriram, Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 19:16 IST

CWC'19: Chahal strikes for India, restricts South Africa to 227/9

Southampton (UK), Jun 5 (ANI): Indian team, playing their first match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, restricted South Africa to 227 for the loss of nine at the Rose Bowl stadium on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 18:53 IST

'Khel bhi jeeto, dil bhi': PM Modi greets Indian team for World Cup

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished luck to the Indian cricket team for their first World Cup match against South Africa on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 17:47 IST

CWC'19: Learnt a lot, say Chahar and Avesh on their stinct with...

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Reserve bowlers Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan on Wednesday said that they got to learn a lot in their stint with the 'Men in Blue' ahead of India's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup opening match against South Africa in Southampton.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 15:08 IST

Sachin Tendulkar wishes nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday wished the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fir.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 14:22 IST

Rijiju expresses faith in India ahead of team's first WC match

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that he has 'full faith' in the Indian cricket team, who will be playing their first match in this edition of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 14:08 IST

DMRC wish good luck to Indian cricket team for WC campaign

New Delhi [India], Jun 5 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday wished good luck to the Indian cricket team as they begin their World Cup campaign by facing South Africa later today.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 14:01 IST

Kapil Dev expresses desire of India winning World Cup

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Ahead of India's first ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match, Former Indian cricket Kapil Dev urged the team to play with full dedication and win the premier Tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:25 IST

Yusuf Pathan confident of India doing well in World Cup

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 5 (ANI): Ahead of India opening match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India batsman Yusuf Pathan has expressed his confidence in the team, saying that team's performance in the last many years has been really good and players are in good form.

Read More
iocl