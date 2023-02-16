Bowling coach helped Deepti, she got results against West Indies: Harmanpreet Kaur

Cape Town [South Africa], February 16 (ANI): After registering a six-wicket victory over the West Indies, Harmanpreet Kaur said India's record-making allrounder Deepti Sharma was not impressed with her performance in their first game of the tournament and was eager to provide a reminder of her talents.

Deepti finished with figures of three for 15 and became the first Indian to take 100 T20I wickets at Newlands as her side took a giant stride towards the knockout stages.

The off-spinner conceded 39 runs in India's opening win over Pakistan but was back at her best to scoop the Player of the Match award as she helped restrict West Indies to 118 for six.

Richa Ghosh (44 not out) and skipper Kaur (33) saw India over the finish line with 11 balls to spare as they moved level with Group B leaders England, who they play on Saturday, on net run rate.

On a track favourable to spinners in Gqeberha, Sharma will once again be key and crucially for India, she heads into that fixture in fine form.

"It was a great day for us. Whatever we were expecting, we were able to do especially our bowling. We discussed about Deepti's bowling in the team meeting and she was not happy with the last game, the bowling coach helped her and today she got the results," Harmanpreet Kaur said in a post-match presentation.



While Deepti will pose a huge threat with the ball, Smriti Mandhana will be a key figure with the bat.

She made 10 on her return from injury but Kaur had no concerns over her performance and is confident her vice-captain will come good.

"Smriti Mandhana has been great for us. She is doing well and we're happy she is back. She is a dangerous batter," said Kaur.

Kaur could have no such concerns over the form of Ghosh, who at the age of just 19 underlined her star potential with a brilliant innings in Cape Town.

Ghosh was one of India's most consistent performers in their ICC U19s Women's T20 World Cup triumph and Kaur lavished praise on her newest star.

"I'm really happy she's in that form because she is a very dangerous batter whenever she expresses herself," she said.

Meanwhile, Windies vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle was left to bemoan a batting collapse that prevented her side setting a more competitive total. (ANI)

