Bowling in nets to world-class batters helped me: Michael Bracewell after NZ's win over BANG

Christchurch [New Zealand], October 9 (ANI): Following his side's eight-wicket win over Bangladesh, New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell said that bowling to world-class batters in the nets helped him.

A half-century from Devon Conway and tight bowling spells from bowlers helped New Zealand clinch an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in their tri-nation series (featuring Pakistan) match in Christchurch on Sunday.

"I am really happy with my effort today. The experience of bowling to some class players at the nets helped me, it was challenging at times, but exciting as well. We have a good group of spinners with whom we share ideas, I thought Ish bowled particularly well. I pride on my batting, look to contribute whenever I get the chance, just do whatever the team wants me to do. No excuses for my dropped catch though, lost it under the sun," said Bracewell in a post-match presentation.



With this win, New Zealand has some points on the table, with two points and one win in two matches under their belt. On the other hand, Bangladesh has lost both of their games so far and is at the bottom of the table.

Earlier, put to bat first by New Zealand, Bangladesh posted 137/8 in their 20 overs. Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto top scored with 33 off 29 balls. He had a 41-run stand with Litton Das that gave Bangladesh some momentum. But other than that, it was totally New Zealand bowler's game.

Bracewell (2/14), Boult (2/25) were the stars with the ball for Kiwis. Southee and Ish also took two wickets each.

Chasing 138, Kiwis did lose Finn Allen (16) early. But an 85-run stand between Devon Conway (70*) and Kane Williamson (30) was a match-winning one. Glenn Phillips finished unbeaten on other end with 23*.

Bracewell's fiery spell of 2/14 in four overs clinched him the 'Man of the Match' title. (ANI)

