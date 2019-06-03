Bowling in slog overs is challenge, says Rubel Hossain

London [UK], June 2 (ANI): Bangladesh fast-bowler Rubel Hossain on Sunday said that he is preparing to bowl in slog overs ahead of their opening game.

"Bowling in the slog overs is getting harder. Batsmen are targeting boundaries every ball. It is important to keep my cool, read the batsman and bowl. Right execution brings success, and I am working on it in training," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rubel Hossain as saying.

Hossain added that he is a positive person and does not let the bad thoughts come. He has bowled a couple of balls where he wanted and it helped him to gain the rhythm in the match.

"I consider myself a positive person, so I don't let bad thoughts take control. After I have bowled a couple of deliveries to my liking where the ball has pitched where I intended it to, and it goes through quickly then I try to build a rhythm," he added.

Hossain, who scripted his side's historic win against England at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015 in English conditions, said it was a great point in his career. He will keep that good performance in mind and will keep reviewing it.

"The Adelaide spell was a great moment in my career. In English conditions, I will keep that performance in mind and I will definitely review my good performances," said Hossain.

He further added that conditions in England will allow teams to score 400 runs at times and one or two boundaries in an over can put your morale down but you have to think clearly and finish the over.

"We know that conditions in England now allow teams to reach 400 runs at times. One or two boundaries can rattle bowlers but it is necessary to think clearly and finish the over properly," he added.

Bangladesh opened its World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 2. The Mashrafe Mortaza-led side will then take on New Zealand on June 5 at the Oval. (ANI)