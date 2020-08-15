Brad Hogg reveals his favourite cricketing moment against Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg has said that Andrew Symonds' century against Pakistan in the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup was a career-changing inning.

The former Australian cricketer has been in the limelight with his interesting take on many cricketers.

In a question and answer session on Twitter, a fan had asked Hogg of his favourite cricketing moment against Pakistan.

Responding to this, the former Australian spin bowler picked Symonds' century against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup. Hogg said that it was a career-changing innings for Symonds.

"Andrew Symonds 100 in the 2003 World Cup, Johannesburg. Nothing like a mate under pressure come out with a career changing innings. #cricket #askhoggy," Hogg tweeted.



In the match, Australia were struggling on 86 for the loss of four wickets when Symonds came into bat. The all-rounder played a gutsy knock of 143 runs in just 125 balls to take his side to a solid total of 310 in the allotted 50 overs.

Australia defeated Pakistan by 82 runs and Symonds was adjudged as the player of the match. (ANI)

