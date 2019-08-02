Former Australia pacer Brett Lee
Former Australia pacer Brett Lee

Brett Lee thinks names and numbers on Test jerseys look ridiculous

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Friday said that names and numbers printed on Test jerseys look ridiculous.
"For what it's worth I'm strongly against the players numbers & names appearing on the back of test cricket shirts! I think it looks ridiculous. @ICC I love the changes you've made to cricket in general, but on this occasion, you've got it wrong. #tradition #cleanskin #nonames," Lee tweeted.

Earlier, former Australian wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist on Thursday opined that the names and numbers printed on the back of Test jerseys are "rubbish".
Gilchrist in a tweet wrote, "In fact, I'll take my apology back. The names and numbers are rubbish. Enjoy the series, everyone."
In another tweet, the former Australian cricketer wrote he is not liking the identification on the jerseys. "Outstanding. We are underway. Sorry to sound old fashioned but not liking the names and numbers," he said.
The identification on the Test jersey is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players.
England and Australia, competing in the Ashes series, became the first two cricketing nations to wear names and numbers on their jerseys for the first time in the 142-year history of Test cricket. First Ashes Test, which commenced on Thursday, marks the launch of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).
WTC was announced last year, with the top nine full member nations -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies -- competing in a total of 71 Test matches across 27 bi-lateral series over two years.
The top two teams with most points as of April 30, 2021, will then contest in the WTC final on June 2021 in the UK. Each of the nine teams will play six of the eight possible opponents across a two-year period, with three series at home and as many series away and a total of 120 points up for grab within each series.
England and Australia are currently playing in the first Ashes Test and at the end of day one, Australia got off to a horrendous start, but Steven Smith registered his 24th Test ton to enable his side to reach 284 runs. Broad was the leading wicket-taker for England as he scalped five wickets.
England came to bat and they did not lose any wicket, reaching the score of 10/0. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:27 IST

Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma join up with Western Storm squad

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): India batter Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Friday joined up with Western Storm squad ahead of the KIA Super League (KSL), beginning August 6 in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:36 IST

Player should play only when he is ready: Shakib Al Hasan

Dubai [UAE], Aug 2 (ANI): A player should step out on the field to play only if he is both mentally and physically fit, opined Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was unavailable for the Sri Lanka tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:32 IST

Mario Gotze says World Cup exclusion was 'really tough' to take

Leeds [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Germany midfielder Mario Gotze, who was not included in the squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, said omission was 'really tough' for him to take.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:22 IST

Delhi Capitals rope in Patrick Farhart as head physio

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals on Friday announced that Patrick Farhart will be joining the team as the head physio for a period of three years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:15 IST

Focus needs to be on winning more trophies: Liverpool's Andy Robertson

Leeds [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Ahead of the Premier League season, Liverpool's defender Andy Robertson has said that the team needs to focus on winning more trophies rather than keep basking in the glory of Champions League win.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:46 IST

Virat Kohli shares 'squad' picture, fans ask where is Rohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday shared a picture with his teammates with the caption 'squad' but the fans only wondered 'where is Rohit Sharma?'

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 12:33 IST

Ricky Ponting hails Steve Smith's mental strength

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 2 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting praised Steve Smith for being mentally strong as he overcame all the boos and jeering during the first Ashes match and smashed a brilliant ton.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 12:24 IST

Rohit Sharma just four sixes away from breaking Chris Gayle's record

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): As India and West Indies gear up to take on each other in the three-match T20I series, Men in Blue's vice-captain Rohit Sharma would be looking to become the batsman with the most sixes in the shortest format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:48 IST

Big relief to score my first goal for Chelsea: Christian Pulisic

Leeds [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has said it was a 'big relief' for him after he finally managed to score his first goal for the club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:37 IST

Stuart Broad reaches milestone of 100 Test wickets against Australia

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad reached the milestone of 100 Test wickets against Australia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:24 IST

First-ever girls' tennis ball cricket tournament held in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The first-ever Girls' Cricket Tournament (tennis ball) is being organised in Budgam, comprising seven teams from Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Bandipora districts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:14 IST

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson believes winning title will be difficult

Leeds [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Liverpool's Jordan Henderson feels that, in the title race, other teams will also be as competitive as that of his club and Manchester City.

Read More
iocl