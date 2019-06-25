Brian Lara hospitalised after complaint of chest pain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara was hospitalised on Tuesday and underwent angiography after he complained of chest pain.

The cricketer has been admitted to Global Hospital in Parel and the hospital will be releasing a statement on his health later in the day.

According to media reports, doctors at the hospital performed angiography of Lara but did not go for angioplasty as they did not see any risk in angiography report.

The cricketer is currently in Mumbai for doing commentary for Star Sports for the ongoing World Cup.

Lara is viewed as the greatest batsman to play for West Indies. He currently holds the record for the highest individual Test match score. He had scored 400 runs against England in 2004.

He also has the highest individual score in first-class cricket as he scored 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994. Lara has 11,953 runs to his name in the Test format and 10,405 runs in the ODI format. (ANI)

