Brian Lara to participate in bushfire relief match

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 31 (ANI): Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara will be participating in the upcoming bushfire relief fundraising match on February 8.

Now, Lara will be joining the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Wasim Akram on the playing roster, while the legendary Australian opening partnership of Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden is also set to be reunited, cricket.com.au reported.

The 50-year-old Lara holds the record for scoring the highest score in Tests and first-class scores of 400 not out and 501 not out respectively.

All match profits from Bushfire Cricket Bash will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Luke Hodge, Phoebe Litchfield, Australian Women's Team internationals Elyse Villani and Grace Harris, former Australian stars Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin and Andrew Symonds, Matthew Hayden and NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler are the other new names announced by Cricket Australia for Bushfire Cricket Bash.

Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will lead the teams for the Bushfire Cricket Bash. Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh will coach the Ponting XI and Warne XI, respectively.

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns will join Steve Waugh and Mel Jones in a non-playing capacity.

Current playing squad for the Bushfire Cricket Bash: Shane Warne (c), Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Brad Fittler, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Justin Langer, Luke Hodge, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Phoebe Litchfield, Shane Watson, Wasim Akram, Yuvraj Singh. (ANI)

