Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh (Photo/ Yuvraj Singh Instagram)
'Bring the beard back': Sania Mirza trolls Yuvraj on 'chikna chamela' look

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): As former cricketer Yuvraj Singh posted a clean-shaven picture of himself, tennis star Sania Mirza trolled the cricketer and asked him to 'bring the beard back'.
In the picture, Yuvraj described himself as "chikna chamela" and captioned the post as "New look, chikna chamela !! or should I bring back the beard".
To this post, Mirza disapproved of Yuvraj's look and replied: "Are you pouting to hide the chin under the chin we spoke bout ???? Bring the beard back".

Yuvraj had announced his retirement from international cricket on July 10.
The Chandigarh-born player captured the imagination of the cricketing world with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.
"Only if I could articulate what cricket has done for me, to me! But let me tell you this, cricket has given me everything I have. It is the reason why I sit here today," Yuvraj had said.
A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.
Big events brought out the best in him - be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.
He was awarded the Player of the Tournament in India's 2011 50-over World Cup triumph.
"Thank you, this has been a lovely journey. See you on the other side," said Singh, adding that he would continue devoting his time to assisting cancer patients through his 'YouWeCan' Foundation. (ANI)

