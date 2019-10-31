Former Australia pacer Ryan Harris (Photo/ Brisbane Heat Instagram)
Former Australia pacer Ryan Harris (Photo/ Brisbane Heat Instagram)

Brisbane Heat appoint Ryan Harris as bowling coach for upcoming BBL

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:50 IST

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 31 (ANI): Brisbane Heat on Thursday announced the appointment of former Australian pacer Ryan Harris as the new bowling coach for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).
Harris has joined the side as a specialist bowling coach for the first half of the season.
He was the club's inaugural signing in the first edition of the tournament and he also played in the second edition.
"I really enjoyed my time as a player with the Heat, and it was where I got an opportunity to dip my toe in the water with regards to coaching,'' Harris said in an official statement.
He will be working alongside head coach Darren Lehmann and assistant coach James Hopes.
"It is another great chance for me to improve my coaching experience with 'Boof' and get ready to work with some of the country's most talented young players at the Under-19 World Cup next year,'' he added.
The 40-year-old will depart before the conclusion of the upcoming edition of the BBL as he is Australia's U-19 coach for the ICC World Under-19 World Cup slated to be played South Africa next year.
"We used Ryan as a bowling mentor early in the BBL when he was returning from injury, and I know Dan Vettori had him on his staff in a similar role a few years ago,'' Heat coach Lehmann said on the appointment of Harris.
"I was lucky enough to captain Ryan as a grade cricketer, a rookie player and as a state cricketer. He was one of the most talented players I had ever seen. We are really pleased we can continue his growth as a coach as I know he has a lot to offer Australian cricket in that regard. It will be great to know he will be heading on from us to help the Australian Under-19 players pursue their dreams of a World Cup," he added.
In his international career, Harris claimed 113 Test wickets at an average of 23.52. He represented Deccan Chargers and King's XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Since retiring in 2015, Harris has worked with Cricket Australia's High Performance coaching program and he is currently Australia senior men's team's bowling coach for the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.
BBL is slated to be played from December 17- February 6. Brisbane Heat will face Sydney Thunder in the tournament opener on December 17. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:09 IST

Love of people makes you feel grateful: Sourav Ganguly

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Overwhelmed with love and affection being showered by his fans, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that the love of so many people makes him feel grateful.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:16 IST

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp hints towards Carabao Cup's...

Liverpool [UK], Oct 31 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has hinted towards a boycott of Carabao Cup's quarter-final boycott unless a suitable date is organised for the fixture.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 07:58 IST

Carabao Cup: Liverpool edge out Arsenal in a goal-scoring fest

Liverpool [UK], Oct 31 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Arsenal in the round of 16 match of the ongoing Carabao Cup on Wednesday (local time) here at the Anfield Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 07:58 IST

Oman qualifies for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020

Dubai [UAE], Oct 31 (ANI): Oman has booked its place in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 as the side defeated Hong Kong in the T20 World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday by 12 runs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:30 IST

ECB appoints Darren Gough as bowling consultant for Test series...

London [UK], Oct 30 (ANI): England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced former seamer Darren Gough as fast bowling consultant for two Test matches during their New Zealand tour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:25 IST

Roger Federer withdraws from ATP Cup

New Delhi (India), Oct 30 (ANI): Swiss tennis star Roger Federer on Wednesday withdrew from ATP Cup citing family reasons.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:17 IST

Sourav Ganguly visits Chinnaswamy Stadium, appreciates sub-air system

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly appreciated the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) sub-air system at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:41 IST

Zimbabwe Cricket appoints Hamilton Masakadza director of cricket

Harare [Zimbabwe], Oct 30 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket on Wednesday named former captain Hamilton Masakadza as the director of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:07 IST

Gautam Gambhir asks Kejriwal to list measures taken to check...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about the measure his government has taken to tackle the problem of pollution in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:41 IST

Scotland defeat UAE, secure spot in T20 World Cup

Dubai [UAE], Oct 30 (ANI): Scotland cricket team qualified for the T20 World Cup after they defeated the UAE by 90 runs in the qualifiers here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:14 IST

Maymol Rocky feels it is important to play against tough...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Ahead of their FIFA International friendlies against Vietnam, India senior women team's head coach Maymol Rocky said it is imperative to play against higher-ranked opposition to further improve themselves.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:10 IST

Vietnam will be a tough challenge: Indian women's team...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): As the team gears up to face Vietnam in two friendly matches, Indian women's team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan said Vietnam will be a tough challenge for them.

Read More
iocl