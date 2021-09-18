Brisbane Heat batsman Tom Banton to miss upcoming BBL

Brisbane [Australia], September 18 (ANI): The Brisbane Heat have agreed to a request from English batsman Tom Banton to withdraw from the coming Big Bash League (BBL) series this summer.

Banton, 22, missed last year's tournament due to wellbeing concerns stemming from bubble fatigue in 2020. He advised the Heat recently that similar concerns, including the prospect of a hotel quarantine period, would unfortunately prevent him taking up the second year of his contract with Brisbane.

Heat coach Wade Seccombe said that while the club had been looking forward to having Banton back for BBL|11, player welfare was of paramount importance.



"We had some good conversations with Tom during The Hundred about his intentions and certainly gave him the time and space to make his decision,'' he said.

"In the end, he was honest and upfront with his decision-making and told us how disappointed he was not to be coming out, but we understand and accept his decision,'' Seccombe said.

Banton thanked the Heat for their understanding and support. "It was a difficult decision but one that I know was the right one for me given the situation,'' he said.

"I'd like to thank the club for their understanding and the Heat fans, who made it such a memorable experience when I was there last time. I have very good memories of my time with the Heat and the way I was looked after there. I wish the lads all the best for the coming season and will be cheering them on," Banton said.

The Heat have announced Chris Lynn, Xavier Bartlett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Matt Willans, Tom Cooper, Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (international) and Ben Duckett (International) as players under contract for BBL|11 and beyond. (ANI)

