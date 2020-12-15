Brisbane Heat, Lynn and Lawrence fined for breaching CA's COVID protocols

Melbourne [Australia], December 15 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Tuesday confirmed that Brisbane Heat and players Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence have been sanctioned under the CA Code of Conduct following the completion of an investigation into an incident in Canberra on Saturday, December 12.

Brisbane Heat has been fined AUD 50,000, with AUD 20,000 suspended for the remainder of the Big Bash League season for a breach of sections 1, 3, 4, and 9 of the COVID-19 Directive for State Associations and W/BBL Teams.

Lynn and Lawrence have each been issued a report and notice of charge under section 2.23 of the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct, relating to conduct that either (a) is contrary to the Spirit of Cricket; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket, or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute.



Both players have accepted an AUD 10,000 fine, with AUD 4,000 suspended for the remainder of the BBL|10 season.

Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity & Security, said: "The Code of Conduct charges issued today relate to alleged breaches of protocols that are in place in order to protect our players, officials, staff and the wider community."

"Potential COVID-19 hotspots and related impacts on State borders remain a challenge for the league and it is imperative that all protocols are adhered to, giving us the best opportunity to move around the country and execute the full schedule," he added.

On Monday, Lynn and Lawrence were permitted to play in the BBL match against Sydney Thunder despite coming into close contact with members of the public on Saturday.

CA had also asked Lynn and Lawrence to maintain a physical distance from other players and match officials during the match, as per league protocols. (ANI)

