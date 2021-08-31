Brisbane Heat re-sign Mujeeb Ur Rahman for BBL 11

Brisbane [Australia], August 31 (ANI): Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been re-signed by Brisbane Heat ahead of the upcoming 11th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The Afghanistan spinner was the club's second-leading wicket-taker last season with 14 scalps at a miserly average of 13.42, despite playing just eight games for the Heat.

His impact was considerable in those matches, displayed by his club's best return of 5-15 against Hobart Hurricanes at the Gabba in December where he became the sixth player to take a five-wicket haul for the Heat.

They were the fourth-best figures in the 10-year history of the BBL.

In his three BBL seasons to date, Mujeeb has claimed 29 wickets at 21.24, with an impressive economy rate of 6.13 and strike-rate of 20.75 from his 26 career games.

Mujeeb, who turns 21 in March next year, said he was delighted to again bring the Heat this summer.



"I'm very pleased to have re-signed for Brisbane Heat for my fourth season with them,'' he said.

"I'm very happy there, they're great guys. The fans always support me and the team so I hope we can win the Big Bash for them."

Despite COVID-19 restrictions preventing Afghanistan from playing T20 Internationals for much of the year, Mujeeb is still ranked in the top five of the ICC's T20 player rankings.

He played seven matches in the Hundred recently, claiming six wickets at an economy rate of 7.24, and brought up his 150th career T20 game in the process.

Career-wise, he has snared 165 T20 wickets at an economy of 6.73 and an average of 23.06.

In his first BBL season, he achieved the competition's best economy rate at 6.04 and was named the Brisbane Heat's Player of the Season.

The Heat have announced Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (International), Xavier Bartlett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Matt Willans, Tom Cooper, Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (international) as players under contract for BBL|11 and beyond. (ANI)

