Brisbane Heat sign AB de Villiers for upcoming Big Bash League

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 07:42 IST

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 1 (ANI): Brisbane Heat on Tuesday confirmed the signing of former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers for the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL).
He would be joining the team for the second half of the tournament, with finals included in his contract.
"The Heat have always stood out to me. Brisbane is a lovely city - I have been there a few times before travelling with the South African team. I love the place, I love the weather. It is similar to Pretoria where I am from. hey play the kind of cricket that I want to be associated with. It's quite aggressive. They go after the attack. And the Gabba, it is a beautiful cricket field. It is a great wicket and games are always of high quality," Heat's official website quoted De Villiers as saying.
The 35-year-old de Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa before calling it quits in international cricket. He announced his retirement on May 23, 2018.
"Very pleased to have signed for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash. Great team, great city @HeatBBL @BBL," de Villiers tweeted.

He played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and managed to score 442 runs at a strike rate of 154 including five 50-plus scores.
De Villiers also revealed that he had heard about Heat from former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum and expressed desire alongside Heat captain Chriss Lynn.
"I have spoken to Chris a few times after games in the IPL. I always enjoy the way he plays the game, he really goes after the bowling, he attacks the game, and he seems like a really good teammate. He gives his best shot for the boys. I'm looking forward to joining forces with him," de Villiers said.
De Villiers also impact for Middlesex in the recent Vitality Blast T20 competition, as he registered four half-centuries in eight innings.
"World-class players do not just come along every day and to have a player of AB's stature and skill in the BBL is a fantastic outcome for everyone, not just the Heat,'' Heat coach Darren Lehmann said in an official statement.
"He's a 360-degree player, great skills, outstanding temperament and an insightful leader. We're excited to bring him into the group this summer and allow him to showcase his skills for the fans," he added.
De Villiers will potentially play six games for the team and he will also be available for the finals if the team qualifies. (ANI)

