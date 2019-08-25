Brisbane Heat signs Kiwi Amelia Kerr for upcoming WBBL

Brisbane [Australia], Aug 25 (ANI): Brisbane Heat on Sunday confirmed signing New Zealand's (White Ferns) all-rounder Amelia Kerr for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Kerr has become the first international signing for Heat ahead of the WBBL season five.

"I have watched it regularly at home and was seriously impressed at the way the Heat won the title last year,'' Kerr said in a statement.

"A lot of the White Ferns players have had the chance to play in the WBBL and I know it is highly regarded around the world. Now I have the chance to play and I'm confident it's going to be a great experience," she added.

The all-rounder has played 29 ODIs and 24 T20Is for the White Ferns and she will be joining Australian trio Beth Mooney, Delissa Kimmince and Jess Jonassen as international players in the Heat squad.

Kerr made her international debut at the age of 16 and she went on to produce a world record performance in an ODI against Ireland as she scored 232 runs and then took five wickets.

She became the youngest player - male or female - to score a double-century across formats in international cricket as she achieved the feat at the age of 17 years and 243 days.

"Anyone who has followed cricket would be aware that Amelia is a pretty special talent,'' he said. "We've enjoyed having her with the Queensland Fire squad this week and she demonstrated quite quickly how focused and determined she is," Brisbane Heat coach Ashley Noffke said.

"It is exciting to welcome her into our club and we are looking forward to seeing her in action when the season gets underway soon," he added.

The WBBL season will commence on October 18 this year and the final will be played on December 8.

Brisbane Heat will play their first match of the WBBL on October 19 against the Sydney Sixers.

Each team will play 14 matches in the WBBL season 5, and the top four teams in the group stage will progress to the semi-finals. (ANI)

