Brisbane Heat signs Tom Banton for BBL

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 9 (ANI): Brisbane Heat on Wednesday signed England's young gun Tom Banton for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).

Acknowledging the development , Banton said, "If you had asked me at the start of the summer would I imagine it going like this, I would have probably had a laugh and suggested you weren't serious."

"I'm really looking forward to coming to Brisbane and seeing what Queensland has to offer after previously playing club cricket in Perth when I was younger," he added.

The wicket-keeper batsman is the fourth international signing by Heat after South African legend AB de Villiers and Afghanistan spinners Zahir Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

"He was the talk of English cricket during their season," Brisbane Heat quoted coach Darren Lehmann as saying.

"He's a lovely striker of the ball and has that wide and varied range of shots you need to make the most of the early overs in the power play or to accelerate the scoring through the middle and back half of an innings," he added.

Brisbane Heat will start their BBL campaign against Sydney Thunder at Brisbane on December 17. (ANI)

